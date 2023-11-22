STAR Transit sets all-time ridership record

STAR Transit, which serves Accomack and Northampton counties provided 94,454 rides during fiscal year 2023.

Bruce Simms, chief executive of Virginia Regional Transit, said it was STAR Transit’s highest total ridership per year ever recorded.

Through thoughtful and strategic route structures and designs, as well as annual modification efforts, STAT Transit has enjoyed a record level of ridership, Sims said.

He credited the “dedicated vehicle operators of STAR Transit and the outstanding focus of the administration team. “

STAR Transit is a rural designated 5311 grant-funded transportation system made possible with the support of the Accomack-Northampton Transportation District Commission, the boards of supervisors of both counties and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

“DRPT continues to show their continued commitment and support to the Commonwealth of Virginia transportation systems, and this i remarkable ridership total for STAR shows how much residents and guests of the Eastern Shore appreciate and rely upon public transportation,” said Simms.

“What is truly remarkable is the pace of recovery shown in these numbers,” said Virginia Regional Transit Director of Operations Phil Thompson.

Thompson said having lost ridership during the pandemic due to various reasons, many transit agencies may not have seen such a quick recovery, much less surpassed pre-pandemic ridership levels.

“Star Transit does an outstanding job of listen to the riders and planning routes that provide access to crucial services and destinations,” Said Thompson.

“Evaluating annually all routes, times and brochures continues to ensure dependability and gives insight into which transit routes are thriving and which services may need adjustments” he said.

STAR Transit’s route maps and contact information can be found at www.mystartransit.org.

Virginia Regional Transit provides STAR Transit with transportation management services ad directed by the Accomack Northampton Transportation District Commission.

Virginia Regional Transit is a non-profit transportation provider sesrving several regions and transit systems across the Commonwealth of Virginia.