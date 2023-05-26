The All-District Teams for the Eastern Shore’s spring sports have been announced.
Boys soccer
The player of the year was Daniel Larrienaga from Arcadia and the coach of the year was John O’Brien who led the Firebirds. The F
|1st Team All-District
|School
|Grade
|Forwards
|Kevin Maldenado
|NOR
|12
|Forwards
|Daniel Larrienega
|AHS
|12
|Forwards
|Diego Montalvo
|NOR
|11
|Forwards
|Alex Estrada
|NAN
|12
|Midfielders
|Leo Bonilla
|AHS
|12
|Midfielders
|Franklin Juarez
|AHS
|12
|Midfielders
|Thomas Dix
|NOR
|10
|Midfielders
|Jackson Mcguire
|CHS
|12
|Defenders
|Kelvin Perez
|AHS
|12
|Defenders
|Jonathan Molina
|NAN
|12
|Defenders
|Jerardy Velasquez
|NAN
|12
|Defenders
|Lilmer Zacarias
|AHS
|12
|Goalkeeper
|Julio Thomas Venegas
|NOR
|12
|At-Large
|Sergio Escalante
|AHS
|12
|At-Large
|Oliver Alvarado
|NAN
|12
|At-Large
|Sam Melendez
|NOR
|12
|Honorable Mention
|Eddy Diez
|AHS
|12
|Brian Sterling
|CHS
|12
|Yordin Bravo
|NAN
|12
|Julio Castillo
|NOR
|12
|Player of the Year
|Daniel Larrienaga
|AHS
|12
|Coach of the Year
|John O’Brien
|AHS
Girls soccer
The team is represented by 8 Nandua and 8 Northampton respectively. Northampton Yellows player Jacqueline Santos-Maldonado was named Player of the Year for the district. Santos-Maldonado racked up 33 goals in her senior season for the Lady Yellow Jackets, averaging 2.4 per game, with 13 assists. Coach of the Year went to Northampton’s Ernest Bethel.
|1st Team All District Girls Soccer
|Position
|Player
|School
|Grade
|Forward
|Jacqueline Santos-Maldonado
|NOR
|12
|Forward
|Edith Palacio
|NOR
|11
|Forward
|Mackenzie Parks
|NAN
|12
|Forward
|Nathaly Perez
|NAN
|11
|Midfielder
|Ryan Jones
|NOR
|11
|Midfielder
|Lizeth Panuco
|NOR
|10
|Midfielder
|Robyn Anderson
|NAN
|10
|Midfielder
|Jasmin Escalante-Augustin
|NAN
|12
|Defender
|Keity Vazquez
|NAN
|11
|Defender
|Jacqueline Enriquez
|NAN
|12
|Defender
|Abbigail Locklear
|NOR
|11
|Defender
|Bianca Garza
|NOR
|11
|Goalie
|Delaney Drummond
|NAN
|11
|At Large
|Virginia Brown
|NOR
|10
|At Large
|Campbell Bays
|NAN
|9
|At Large
|Johana Huaczozon-Molina
|NOR
|11
|Honorable Mention
|Kayla Rueda-Arzate
|NAN
|11
|Honorable Mention
|Citlaly Cruz
|NOR
|11
|Player of the Year
|Jacqueline Santos-Maldonado
|NOR
|12
|Coach of the Year
|Ernest Bethel
|NOR
Softball
The player of the year was Sydney Jester from Arcadia. The Firebirds’ ace, Jester had a 14-2 record this season in 17 starts, with a 1.92 ERA and 139 strikeouts. She also hit .500 for the Lady Firebirds with 27 RBIs and 3 homeruns. The Coach of the Year was Arcadia’s coach Sandra Ellenberger.
|Position
|1st Team All-District
|School
|Grade
|P
|Sydney Jester
|AHS
|12
|P
|Reghan Hintz
|NAN
|11
|P
|Alex McComb
|CHS
|11
|C
|Allie Bell
|CHS
|12
|1st
|Lillie Matthews
|CHS
|11
|2nd
|Brianna Montross
|AHS
|11
|SS
|Sara Godwin
|CHS
|11
|3rd
|Logan Stapleton
|AHS
|12
|OF
|Bella Williams
|AHS
|12
|OF
|Kylie Killmon-Ford
|NAN
|10
|OF
|Megan Montross
|AHS
|9
|DP
|Hannah Parks
|AHS
|12
|At-Large
|Kathleen McAuliffe
|NAN
|12
|At-Large
|Jayda Tull
|AHS
|12
|Bailey Wallace
|AHS
|12
|Marley Katsetos
|CHS
|11
|Reagan Justice
|NAN
|11
|Jillian Spence
|NOR
|12
|Player of the Year
|Sydney Jester
|AHS
|12
|Coach of the Year
|Sandra Ellenberger
|AHS
Baseball
The Eastern Shore District Player of the Year was Arcadia’s Nathan Barnes. Leading the Firebirds from the plate, Barnes boasted a .475 batting average this season, with 24 RBIs and 3 homeruns. He also had a 2-2 record on the mound in 8 appearances. Arcadia’s head coach Mike Hatcher took home the Coach of the Year award.
|Position
|Player
|School
|Grade
|P
|Nathan Barnes
|AHS
|11
|P
|Aiden McIntyre
|NAN
|10
|P
|Dalton Barnes
|AHS
|9
|C
|Martin Savage
|NAN
|11
|1st
|Nathan Barnes
|AHS
|11
|2nd
|John Holloway
|CHS
|11
|SS
|Marcello Rosanova
|CHS
|11
|3rd
|Zach Giddens
|AHS
|10
|OF
|Carson Lucy
|AHS
|11
|OF
|Brian White
|AHS
|9
|OF
|Dylan Chesser
|AHS
|9
|DH
|Ripken Robbins
|NAN
|12
|At-Large
|Isaac Stodghill
|NAN
|11
|At-Large
|Izid Tountas
|CHS
|9
|Honorable Mention
|Tyler Padgett
|AHS
|12
|Honorable Mention
|Austin Barley
|CHS
|11
|Honorable Mention
|Reco Kellam
|NAN
|11
|Player of the Year
|Nathan Barnes
|AHS
|11
|Coach of the Year
|Mike Hatcher
|AHS