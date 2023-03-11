Daylight Savings Time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Before going to bed, be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night.

It remains to be seen if this will be the last time change in the United States. A proposal to end the practice of making Americans change their clocks twice a year passed the Senate by unanimous consent last year but wasn’t voted on in the House, meaning the legislation must start over in the new Congress.

Members of Congress have long been interested in the potential benefits and costs of daylight saving time since it was first adopted as a wartime measure in 1942.