Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Wakefield VA
831 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2024
…INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY…The combination of dry fuels, relative humidity values of as low
as 25 percent, and southwest winds gusting to 25 mph will increase
the potential for the spread of wildfires today.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
Virginia residents are reminded that open burning is
