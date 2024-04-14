Special Weather Statement

Special Weather StatementNational Weather Service Wakefield VA831 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2024…INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY…The combination of dry fuels, relative humidity values of as lowas 25 percent, and southwest winds gusting to 25 mph will increasethe potential for the spread of wildfires today.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential

ignition source…including machinery… cigarettes…and matches.

Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses

and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread

quickly.

Virginia residents are reminded that open burning is

prohibited before 4 pm each day through April 30th.