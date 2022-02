Temperatures will remain at or below freezing through the morning commute across Accomack County and the lower Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Patchy freezing fog has developed and may become more widespread over the next few hours.

Motorists will need to be alert for reduced visibilities, as well as slick spots and patches of black ice, especially on untreated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses.

Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.

