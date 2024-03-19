Special Weather Statement: Increased Fire Danger Wednesday Afternoon and Evening

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Wakefield VA

710 PM EDT Tue Mar 19 2024

…INCREASED FIRE DANGER WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING…

The combination of low relative humidity values between 30 and 35

percent, west to southwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph, and dry

fuels will once again result in increased fire danger for the

lower Maryland and Virginia eastern Virginia.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential

ignition source…including machinery… cigarettes…and matches.

Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses

and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread

quickly.

Virginia residents are reminded that open-air burning is prohibited

before 4 pm each day through April 30th.