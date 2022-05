Areas of fog have rapidly developed across the area early this morning. Visibilities have dropped to one half mile or less in many locations since sunrise. The fog is expected to burn off as the morning progresses.

Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds…watch for children at school bus stops…and use low beam headlights only.

Accomack County Schools are on a two hour delay due to the fog.

