Special Weather Advisory for Eastern Shore

Strong thunderstorms are expected to impact Accomack and Northampton counties through 3:00 PM EDT.

As of 2:16 PM EDT, Doppler radar detected a line of strong storms stretching from about nine miles south of Tangier to eight miles west of Nassawadox and near Cape Charles, moving northeast at approximately 60 mph. These storms may produce wind gusts up to 50 mph, which could knock down small trees, blow around unsecured objects, and make it difficult to control high-profile vehicles.

The storms are expected to move through several communities in the area this afternoon. Cape Charles, Cheriton, and Bay View may be affected around 2:20 PM, followed by Nassawadox around 2:25 PM and Exmore around 2:30 PM. By about 2:35 PM, the storms could reach Onancock, Onley, and Willis Wharf, and Parksley around 2:40 PM. Other locations that may experience impacts include Hallwood, Harborton, Melfa, Mappsville, Eastville, Saxis, Franktown, Wallops Island, Temperanceville, and Nelsonia.

Residents should take precautions, especially if outdoors, by seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. In addition, a Tornado Watch remains in effect until 7:00 PM EDT for southeastern Maryland and eastern and southeastern Virginia.