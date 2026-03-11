Speakers line up against large housing projects at Exmore Council meeting

Residents from Exmore and surrounding Northampton County communities raised concerns about several proposed large-scale housing developments at Monday night’s Exmore Town Council meeting, warning that projects involving hundreds of homes could strain local infrastructure across the Eastern Shore.

Speakers acknowledged the region’s need for affordable housing but said developments of that scale could overwhelm emergency services, healthcare systems, schools, and drainage infrastructure if not carefully planned.

Christy Mattis of Wardtown Road questioned how the Shore’s limited resources would handle a major population increase, noting that volunteer fire and rescue companies already struggle to recruit members and that the area has limited medical specialists and hospital capacity.

Amanda Lowry of Willis Wharf Road said zoning decisions will play a critical role in determining how the town grows and cautioned that large developments built too quickly could overtax infrastructure.

“If zoning allows something, developers will build it,” Lowry said, urging town officials to carefully consider what types of development are permitted.

Patrick Long, who farms land near one of the proposed development sites, said building large housing projects on farmland could worsen drainage issues and create long-term impacts for surrounding areas.

He said raising land elevations for development could change water flow patterns and affect nearby properties.

Deborah Kassner, a retired nurse practitioner, also warned that healthcare services on the Eastern Shore are already stretched thin and could struggle to accommodate a significant increase in residents.

Several speakers said they are not opposed to growth but urged town officials to carefully evaluate how large developments could affect infrastructure and quality of life across the region.

The projects in question revolve around two simultaneous but unrelated large scale housing projects. The first is an affordable housing development on Broadwater Road aimed at housing employees of a planned healthcare facility that is planned to be built on Route 13. The second is an 800 home project on the other side of Broadwater Road proposed by Chris Carbaugh.

The Town Council did not take action on either proposal Monday night.