The SPCA Eastern Shore will be open by appointment only beginning Tuesday March 17th and continuing through March 31st in order to limit contact due to the COVID 19 virus.

Neuter Scooter appointments for spay/neuter surgeries scheduled for Thursday March 19th and Friday March 20th will still be held.

If you wish to visit with a particular animal you can make an appointment with the shelter by calling 757-787-7385 or email shorespca@gmail.com. Animals available for adoption are listed on the SPCA website http://www.shorespca.com with a more complete description on http://www.petfinder.com.

