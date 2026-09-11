Spanberger visits Tangier Island, pledges support for island community

Picture courtesy of Governor Abigail Spanberger.

The future of one of the Eastern Shore’s most distinctive communities was in the spotlight Thursday as Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger visited Tangier Island, meeting with residents and local leaders and pledging continued state support for the Chesapeake Bay island.

Spanberger toured Tangier with longtime Mayor Ooker Eskridge and heard directly from residents about the challenges of preserving a community whose history, economy and culture have been shaped by the Chesapeake Bay for generations.

“As Virginia’s last inhabited island in the Chesapeake Bay, it is imperative that we continue to support Tangier and the Virginians who call it home,” Spanberger said.

The governor visited the Tangier History Museum and Lorraine’s Restaurant as part of the trip, giving her an opportunity to talk with island residents about their community and its future.

Tangier has long faced concerns over erosion, severe weather and the long-term preservation of the island. Those environmental challenges are closely connected to protecting the traditional watermen’s community and way of life that have made Tangier a unique part of Virginia’s Eastern Shore and Chesapeake Bay heritage.

Spanberger was on the island in conjunction with a quarterly meeting of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, which brought together a bipartisan group of lawmakers and officials from Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The interstate commission works on issues affecting the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed, ranging from water quality and conservation to policies affecting the communities and industries that depend on the Bay.

“I was glad to join the Chesapeake Bay Commission on Tangier — a place that truly underscores the real-world impact of the important work the Commission does to protect shared resources across the Chesapeake Bay region,” Spanberger said.

Joining the governor were Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources David Bulova, Virginia Marine Resources Commissioner Joe Grist and state lawmakers including Sens. Jeremy McPike and Richard Stuart and Dels. Alex Askew, Betsy Carr, Rob Bloxom and Gretchen Bulova.

“Protecting Virginia’s environment is crucial to the wellbeing and way of life for each and every Virginian,” Bulova said, adding that special attention is needed for communities in vulnerable areas.

The governor’s visit also highlighted broader state efforts involving Chesapeake Bay water quality and coastal resilience.

Virginia’s 2026-27 biennial budget includes what the Spanberger administration describes as record funding for Agricultural Best Management Practices. The programs are designed to reduce pollution entering waterways, improve soil health and help Virginia meet its Chesapeake Bay clean-water goals.

Spanberger has also signed bipartisan legislation addressing rising sea levels and PFAS contamination in drinking water and making changes to the Resilient Virginia Revolving Fund, which helps local governments prepare for flooding and other environmental hazards.

For Tangier residents, however, the issues surrounding the Chesapeake Bay are more than questions of environmental policy.

The Bay provides livelihoods, transportation and a connection to generations of island history. Protecting Tangier therefore means protecting both the physical island and the community that continues to call it home.

Spanberger said meeting with Eskridge and other residents gave her an opportunity to experience that community firsthand.

“It was my pleasure to meet with Mayor Ooker Eskridge and members of the community to connect with their way of life,” Spanberger said. “Thank you for having me — your hospitality was second to none.”