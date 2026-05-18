Spanberger signs gun control bills

A new Virginia law set to take effect July 1 will make it a misdemeanor offense to buy, sell, transfer, import, or manufacture certain firearms classified as “assault firearms,” carrying penalties of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

The legislation defines “assault firearms” to include semi-automatic rifles or pistols equipped with magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds. It also applies to firearms with specific features, such as rifles that can accept detachable magazines and include a second handgrip or a collapsible stock. In addition, the law restricts magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds.

The measure does not generally penalize individuals for simply possessing firearms or magazines that meet the definition, focusing instead on limiting future sales and transfers.

Supporters of the law say it is aimed at improving public safety and reducing the potential for mass-casualty incidents. Abigail Spanberger voiced support for the measure, stating that firearms designed to inflict large numbers of casualties should not be widely available and that the law is intended to protect families and support law enforcement.

Opponents, however, argue the restrictions infringe on Second Amendment rights and place additional burdens on lawful gun owners. The debate reflects a broader national divide over gun policy, with some states tightening regulations while others, particularly those led by Republican lawmakers, have moved to loosen firearm restrictions.

With the new law, Virginia joins other far left states such as California, Illinois, and New York that have enacted similar restrictions.