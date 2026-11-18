Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger wants to bring a new United States Space Academy to Hampton, with a satellite training campus at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Spanberger announced Monday that Virginia has formally submitted its proposal to NASA to host the new federal institution.

The plan calls for a primary campus covering more than 600 acres, utilizing NASA’s Langley Research Center and historic Fort Monroe in Hampton.

Wallops Island would serve as a satellite learning center, giving students hands-on experience with space launches, flight operations, mission planning and satellite payloads.

The proposed academy would train future scientists, engineers, astronauts, pilots and other professionals for careers in the nation’s growing space industry.

A statewide university partnership, led by Virginia Tech and including Hampton University, the University of Virginia, Old Dominion University and several other institutions, would help develop the academic curriculum.

The proposal calls for an initial class of approximately 300 cadets in 2028, with a permanent campus expected to be completed by 2031.

For the Eastern Shore, the proposal could mean additional educational opportunities and increased activity at Wallops, a growing sector and major employer in Accomack County.

Virginia is competing with other states to become the home of the new academy. NASA will ultimately make the selection.

The governor’s proposal is preliminary and still requires federal approval.