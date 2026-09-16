Spanberger ends Youngkin’s trans sport rulemaking

Governor Abigail Spanberger has ended a rulemaking process that began during the final months of former Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration.

The proposed regulations would have restricted transgender students from participating on female sports teams and from using certain female-designated bathrooms and locker rooms.

According to Virginia’s Regulatory Town Hall, the State Board of Health withdrew the rulemaking on July 30th, after the public comment period had ended. The proposal had received 321 comments.

The rulemaking began after the Board of Health unanimously approved a petition in August of 2025. Youngkin’s administration subsequently moved the proposal through the regulatory process.

Spanberger addressed the issue Saturday at Virginia Pridefest.

She said she was moved by the story of a transgender child and the challenges faced by transgender children and their families.

Spanberger told the crowd she wanted members of the LGBTQ community to know that she values their community.

The State Board of Health is scheduled to hold its quarterly meeting Thursday in Richmond.