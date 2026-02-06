Spanberger ends cooperation between state agencies and ICE

February 6, 2026
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Wednesday officially ended cooperation between a slate of state agencies and federal immigration authorities.

In an executive directive, Spanberger, who ran as a moderate, ended 287(g) agreements between the Virginia State Police, the state Department of Corrections, Department of Wildlife, and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“These Agreements improperly ceded discretion and authority over Virginia law enforcement to federal authorities,” the order states. “I have full confidence that Virginia law enforcement agents are keeping Virginia safer when exercising their authority under Virginia law. Virginia always remains ready to enforce the law, and Virginia law enforcement will continue to exercise available authority under a valid judicial warrant.”

