Spanberger appoints two Eastern Shore residents to state boards

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has appointed two Eastern Shore residents to serve on state boards.

Jared Yaros of Cape Charles was appointed to the Virginia Potato Board. Yaros is a potato producer with Yaros Farm.

Dr. Jesse Wingate of Willis Wharf was appointed to the Virginia Board of Psychology. Wingate is a psychologist with Wingate Psychological Services LLC.

The two Eastern Shore residents were included among a larger group of board appointments announced by the governor.

“I am proud to appoint the following Virginians to boards across our Commonwealth — Virginians who will use their expertise to help all our neighbors,” Spanberger said. “I have full faith that Virginia will be better off with these members of our communities taking leadership roles as we continue to make our home stronger, safer, and more affordable for every family.”