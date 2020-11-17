For the second time in four months, one of Broadwater Academy’s former headmasters has died.

Joseph A. Spagnolo Jr., who served as Broadwater’s Head of School until two years ago, died Thursday, Nov. 12. He was 77.

He lived near Lynchburg. The cause was a heart attack, according to his obituary.

In addition, John T. “Jack” Ordeman, who served as Broadwater headmaster from 1990-1994, died July 20 of prostate cancer. He lived near Baltimore.

Spagnolo was a former state Superintendent of Education in Virginia and Illinois and held a doctoral degree in education from the University of Virginia.

Spagnolo began at Broadwater teaching a popular marine science program before serving as head of school for four years.

“His contributions to our school community are lasting, particularly in the strength of our science curriculum, and his tireless dedication positively enriched the lives of our students,” the Exmore independent school stated in an email.

Ordeman also taught English at Broadwater. He was well-known for his work with the group Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore, the Virginia Eastern Shorekeeper and other organizations.

