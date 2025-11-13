Space heater fire heavily damages Onancock Home

A residential fire that broke out in Onancock on Monday evening has been attributed to a space heater, resulting in the death of two house cats.

Units from Onancock, Tasley, Melfa and Parksley were dispatched to a home on Jackson Street at 6:18 p.m. after reports of black smoke billowing from the windows.

Firefighters launched an interior attack and encountered heavy fire conditions that had spread throughout the entire structure. During primary searches, crews sadly located two deceased cats inside the residence. The blaze was marked under control within 23 minutes, followed by extensive overhaul operations by the crews.

One occupant of the home was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. No firefighters sustained injuries during the incident.

Authorities determined a space heater to be the cause of the fire. The OVFD is urging residents to adhere strictly to all manufacturer guidelines regarding the safe use of electrical cords and maintaining a safe distance between items and heating sources to prevent similar tragedies.