Southern Living has rated Cape Charles Best Little Beach Town in Virginia

Cape Charles has been named the “Best Little Beach Town in Virginia” by Southern Living, highlighting the Eastern Shore destination’s blend of small-town charm and growing appeal.

In its feature, Southern Living describes Cape Charles as a welcoming Chesapeake Bay community that “feels a bit like Mayberry,” where residents and visitors alike enjoy a slower pace of life. The publication points to scenes of children fishing along the pier and neighbors gathering downtown, while noting the town has evolved beyond its quiet roots into a more vibrant coastal destination.

The magazine also highlights Cape Charles’ historic and recreational offerings, including its 1828 lighthouse, working waterfront, fresh seafood, and walkable downtown filled with shops and local businesses. Outdoor activities, from exploring the bay to enjoying the town’s public beach, were also cited as key attractions.

Once a major economic hub tied to the railroad industry, Cape Charles experienced a slowdown following the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. However, Southern Living notes the town has seen a resurgence in recent years, attracting new visitors while maintaining its distinct character.

The publication recommends visiting during the late spring or early fall, when crowds are lighter and the town’s scenery and waterfront can be enjoyed at a more relaxed pace.