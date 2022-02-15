Photos provided are property of the Virginia State police, which grants permission for its use and publication.

At approximately 8:24 a.m., this morning (Feb.15), the Virginia State Police was called to investigate a single motor-vehicle accident that had all southbound lanes shut down on Route 13 at Newman Lane, on the Eastern Shore.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 2007 Volvo flatbed tractor trailer, operated by Josh Charles Hickox, hauling steel beams, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the roadway before jack knifing. The load escaped the trailer and has spread across all southbound lanes of Route 13. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries reported. Southbound Rt 13 will be shut down for several hours.

