As of Monday, many Accomack County employees who have been working at home will be back in their offices. Given the improved COVID-19 local metrics and employee improvements that have been made since the beginning of the pandemic, the County employees that previously worked at home will return to their stations. The exceptions will be the offices that lack sufficient space for employees to practice adequate social distancing. County Administrator Mike Mason told the Accomack County Board of Supervisors that the prime mission is to protect the workforce and the county’s customers. Mason said that alternatives have been developed for offices that find themselves unable to appropriately space staff.

The customer appointment-only model that was implemented a few weeks ago remains in place as does the requirement to wear face coverings in common areas or when social distancing cannot be achieved.

