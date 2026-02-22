Snowfall Forecast Jumps Again for Eastern Shore; 4–8 Inches Now Expected as Blizzard Warning Continues

Snowfall expectations have increased once again for Virginia’s Eastern Shore as a rapidly strengthening coastal storm approaches, with forecasters now calling for 4 to 8 inches of snow across Accomack and Northampton counties.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield said early Sunday that blizzard conditions remain likely on the Eastern Shore as the storm intensifies just offshore. Snowfall totals have risen compared to earlier forecasts, and confidence in significant impacts is now high.

Late Saturday forecasts projected 3 to 8 inches across the Virginia Eastern Shore. The latest update early Sunday increases confidence in totals of 4 to 8 inches, with localized higher amounts possible if heavier snow bands develop.

Forecasters say the storm’s track has come into better agreement overnight, with most models now showing the low passing very close to the Maryland and Virginia Eastern Shore Sunday evening into Sunday night. Because the system is expected to strengthen rapidly — dropping from around 1000 millibars Sunday afternoon to near 970 millibars by Monday morning — both snowfall and wind impacts have trended higher.

Snow is expected to begin as rain Sunday morning before changing to snow from north to south Sunday afternoon and evening. The heaviest snowfall is forecast Sunday evening through Sunday night, when rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible. Meteorologists note this will be a rate-driven event, meaning intense snowfall could quickly overcome marginal surface temperatures and allow rapid accumulation.

In addition to increased snow totals, wind forecasts have also strengthened. Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected across the Eastern Shore, with 55 to 60 mph possible along the immediate Atlantic coastline. These strong winds combined with heavy snow could produce whiteout conditions and dangerous travel.

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday through 7 p.m. Monday for Accomack and Northampton counties.

Forecasters also warn that snow showers may linger into Monday before tapering off. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Monday afternoon, leading to melting, but overnight lows in the 20s Monday night could refreeze untreated surfaces.

In addition to heavy snow, a Coastal Flood Advisory and High Surf Advisory are now in effect for the northern Eastern Shore. Minor coastal flooding is possible during the overnight high tide cycle, and breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet could contribute to beach erosion along the Atlantic coast of Accomack County.

Forecasters say confidence is now higher than in previous updates, but snowfall totals could still vary depending on where the heaviest bands ultimately set up.

Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and powerlines. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call 511 for road information.