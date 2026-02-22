Snowfall forecast increases again for Eastern Shore; 14 inches and blizzard conditions possible for northern Accomack

Snowfall totals have trended upward again for Virginia’s Eastern Shore as a rapidly intensifying coastal storm strengthens offshore Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield said Sunday that snow totals have increased slightly, with blizzard conditions ongoing and expected to continue into Monday. Updated projections now call for 8 to 14 inches of snow across northern Accomack County, a significant increase from earlier forecasts that had called for 4 to 8 inches. The middle Shore is expected to see 10-11 while snowfall drops drastically as you get into lower Northampton.

Forecasters say confidence has grown as the storm rapidly deepens just off the coast. The low pressure system is expected to strengthen dramatically this evening, intensifying snowfall rates and wind speeds.

Rain is falling across much of the region Sunday afternoon, but the changeover to snow is underway and will continue from north to south through late afternoon and early evening. The heaviest snow is expected between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., when snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible across Accomack and Northampton counties.

Meteorologists note that intense snowfall rates will be key. Even with marginal surface temperatures and initially wet roads, heavy bursts of snow will cool surface temperatures quickly, allowing rapid accumulation after sunset.

In addition to rising snowfall totals, wind projections remain strong. Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected across most of the Eastern Shore, with 55 to 60 mph possible along the immediate Atlantic coastline. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds will create blowing and drifting snow and visibility below one-quarter mile. Brief thundersnow is also possible.

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for the Virginia Eastern Shore through 7 p.m. Monday.

While the heaviest snow is expected Sunday night, lighter snow showers may continue into Monday before tapering off. Only minimal additional accumulation is expected after Monday morning as snowfall rates decrease.

Forecasters also warn that temperatures Monday night will drop into the 20s, allowing any untreated or wet surfaces to refreeze.

In addition to snow, a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Accomack and Northampton counties for the overnight high tide cycle. Minor coastal flooding is possible, and breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet could contribute to beach erosion along the Atlantic coastline.

Officials say the overall trend has shifted toward higher snowfall totals and stronger impacts for the Eastern Shore compared to earlier forecasts. Additional updates will be issued as the storm continues to evolve.