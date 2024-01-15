Snow showers expected today, little to no accumulation expected

Pictured: snowfall at WESR’s studios from January 4, 2022.

The Shore should see its first snow of winter today, but meteorologists are not expecting any accumulations.

According to WTKR’s Kristy Steward, snow showers are expected today but it will not be significant and will not accumulate.

“Mostly throughout the morning hours and into the afternoon, we are looking at some snow, then turning to rain. We aren’t looking at much accumulation, at most about half an inch is possible,” said Steward. “If you’re a snow lover, make sure that you’re looking out the window as it’s falling or you might be missing it. We have some dry air for this precipitation to fight.”

We have an interesting day lined up for Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to rise in the morning until about 10 AM into the mid 40s before falling for the rest of the day. Patchy fog is possible mid day. There is also a slight chance of afternoon rain that could mix with snow late. Extremely cold temperatures are forecasted Tuesday night, with lows possibly in the teens.