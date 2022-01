Another snow event is expected this weekend for the Eastern Shore.

While forecasts can change, the National Weather Service is expecting rain Friday afternoon changing to snow overnight Friday. There is an 80% chance of the precipitation late Friday and early Saturday.

As of this time, snow amounts look to be slightly higher than last weekend’s storm.

As usual WESR will be keeping track of closings and delays. You can submit your closing online at closingsdelays@easternshoreradio.com.

