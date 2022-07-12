Donna Smith, left, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging, which provides myriad services on the Eastern Shore, including senior centers, home delivered meals, emergency assistance, tax preparation and child and family development programs, spoke at the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association recently at the Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague. Smith is a 1975 graduate of Onancock High School and a Norfolk State University graduate. She is a member of New Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Hacks Neck. At right is John Fiege, president of the ESCBA, an organization which meets monthly to promote ethical decisions and Christian principles in all business dealings.

.