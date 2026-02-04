Smith indicted in October shooting

By Linda Cicoira

Seven people were indicted Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury on charges of committing violent felonies.

Twenty-year-old Cayden Allen Smith, of Cardinal Acres Drive in Parksley, was indicted on counts of maliciously shooting in a building occupied by one or more people, shooting a firearm from a vehicle, possession or use of a sawed-off shotgun, and two counts of receiving a stolen gun or aiding in concealing it. The crimes were alleged to have occurred on Sept. 22 and Oct. 2.

Smith was also charged with the misdemeanor of threatening an illegal or immoral act with intent to coerce, intimidate, or harass a person over a telephone.

Smith told authorities that “it was never meant to harm anyone.” He said he was “trying to ‘warn’ those who had previously beaten him up and robbed him.” He told them the gun that he used was a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. During the search, multiple firearms were found, including the shotgun with an 18-inch barrel.

Records stated that deputies arrived at a residence on Staunton Avenue in Parksley and observed a house that had been struck by gunfire. The “visible bullet hole” was on the front of the home, the records noted.

In another case, 26-year-old Keshiana Nicole Johnson, of Pine Ridge Road in Melfa, was indicted on a count of maliciously wounding Terrance Baines of Onley. According to court records, Johnson admitted to shooting her uncle with a 22-caliber pistol on Sept. 28, 2025.

Twenty-six-year-old Antrell Leon Johnson, of Gaskins Court in New Church, was indicted on a count of making a threat to bomb a building on Sept. 29, 2025. The threat was made to a family member.

Twenty-four-year-old Nyasia Monay Finney, of Big Pine Road in Painter, was indicted on counts of breaking into the home of Reginald Lewis and maliciously stabbing, cutting, or otherwise wounding him on Oct. 26, 2025. She was also accused of the assault and battery of Lewis.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Bardinelli, of Justice Street in Onancock, was indicted on a third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member on Nov. 25, 2025. He was also accused of violating a protective order with injury to the same victim that day.

Twenty-three-year-old Grady Harmon, of Bobtown Road in Painter, was indicted on a count of abduction by force or intimidation of a Parksley woman on Oct. 31, 2025. The woman told police that the two had left a Parksley nightspot, and he would not let her out of his car, as she requested. The records stated he continued to drive, eventually leaving her at the Maryland rest stop just over the state line. Harmon was arrested on Nov. 2, 2025.

Fifty-nine-year-old Erik Ricardo Castillo-Garcia, of Joynes Neck Road in Accomac, was indicted on Oct. 21, 2025 counts of felony DWI, reckless driving, and driving with bad brakes.