Smishing scam regarding debt for toll road services hits Shore

There has been a recent increase in fraudulent text messages pretending to be toll road agencies or services. Known as smishing, these text messages are sent to users’ mobile phones, impersonating legitimate toll authorities or financial institutions. These messages often contain urgent requests for personal information, such as account details or payment confirmation, with the aim of defrauding individuals.

The CBBT urges customers to be cautious with text messages from unfamiliar phone numbers and offers the following tips if you should receive one of these unsolicited texts:

DO NOT click the link! To verify the status of your E-ZPass account, please contact Virginia E-ZPass by calling (877) 762-7824. Never share personal information. In the event that a link is clicked and personal information has been shared, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Report suspicious activity. File a complaint with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov . Be sure to include the phone number where the text originated and the website listed within the text message. Delete the unsolicited text.

For further assistance, an E-ZPass Customer Service Representative is available at the Administration Building of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, Monday thru Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm.