RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A Virginia-based company has won a massive federal contract to manufacture medicines needed to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it was awarding a contract worth up to $812 million to Richmond-based Phlow to manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients, chemical compounds and generic drugs inside the United States.

HHS said a new facility will be built in Virginia as part of the effort to enhance the U.S. supply chain of essential medicines.

Phlow’s partners include Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medicines for All Institute, which was funded in part by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.