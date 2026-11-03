Small plane crashes at Crisfield-Somerset Airport Monday

Emergency crews responded to a small airplane crash Monday evening at the Crisfield-Somerset County Airport in Maryland.

The Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in shortly after 6 o’clock Monday evening, reporting that a small aircraft had crashed beyond the runway and ended up in a marsh.

The plane’s only occupant was able to get out of the aircraft and was reportedly walking toward the airport when emergency personnel arrived.

Paramedics evaluated the individual at the scene before transporting the occupant by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury for further treatment.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the response, conducting several flyovers of the crash site. Maryland State Police and Crisfield Police also responded.

Fire officials say the incident was brought under control within approximately 20 minutes.

The scene was turned over to Maryland State Police for investigation.

As of the latest report, authorities had not released the identity of the pilot or determined what caused the crash.