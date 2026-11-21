By Linda Cicoira

Although the Eastern Shore is geographically isolated from the rest of Virginia, its historical significance is clear.

Locals know it is paradise. But some mainland Virginians don’t realize that Accomack and Northampton counties exist. They think the Western Shore is the Eastern Shore, as if the Chesapeake Bay and the ocean were one. Perhaps it is better that way.

About 80 years before Jamestown was settled, the first European explorer came to the Eastern Shore in 1523. Giovanni Verrazzano, an Italian, was the first to reach the coast. He was on an expedition for King Francis of France and was looking for the northwest passage that Spain and Great Britain were also seeking. He thought he had found it when he arrived at the beautiful Chincoteague Bay.

Another eight decades passed before Bartholomew Gilbert arrived in 1603. He and one member of his crew were killed. Others barely made it back to their ship. This event is why you see that year on the seal of Northampton County.

Five more years passed, and the famous Captain John Smith reportedly found the Eastern Shore a most delightful land. He said that tall Native Americans met him on the beach. Their height was later verified when two skeletons were found and measured at seven feet tall. His mapping and exploration took place in 1607 and 1608.

The Eastern Shore has the earliest continuous court records in the United States, beginning on Jan. 7, 1632, at the Eastville Court House. The first Clerk of the Court was Henry Bagwell, who served until 1640. The court was established for the County of Accawmack, which later became Northampton County. Those records are kept safe by Clerk Traci Johnson, the first woman to hold the job there. Accomack holds the second-oldest continuous records in the country. It took nearly 400 years for a woman to be elected clerk of the court there in 2023. That was Talia Taylor.

Seventy-five settlers led by John Wilcox established the first permanent English settlement on the Shore in 1620. In 1634, the first recorded naval battle occurred on the Pocomoke River.

The argument “No Taxation Without Representation” originated in Northampton in 1652, after Shore residents were excluded from most House of Burgesses sessions in the late 1640s.

The Shore had culture before other areas of Virginia. “The Bear & Ye Cub,” the first recorded play in the New World, was staged in 1665 at Coles Tavern in Pungoteague.

Town names were different back then. Eastville was called Peachtree. Onancock was Port Scarbrough Fair, Wachapreague was Powelton, Harborton was Hoffmans Wharf, and Saxis Island was known as Sykes Island.

William Stone was the first appointed sheriff in Accomack. He took office in 1634. He served as a commissioner before that and again served as sheriff in 1640 and 1646. William Waters later became the county’s and America’s first elected sheriff in 1652.

The first town was Towne Fields near Cape Charles. Bridgetown was the second town, and the third was Pungoteague.

Churches have always been important places on the Shore. Oak Grove has the oldest continuous Sunday School in America. The earliest established parish and congregation on the Shore is Hungars Parish, now Hungars Episcopal Church, dating back to 1623. The oldest church building still standing is St. George’s Episcopal Church in Pungoteague.

Francis Makemie, founder of Presbyterianism in America, started the church at his home in Onancock. It was licensed as a place of worship on Oct. 9, 1699.

The city of Arlington in Northern Virginia and the National Cemetery are named for the old Custis Plantation, west of Capeville, where Martha Dandridge Custis Washington lived during her first marriage.

I’m thankful to live on the Eastern Shore. Have a great Thanksgiving!