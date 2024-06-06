Six indicted for drug offenses in Accomack

By Linda Cicoira

Six people were indicted by an Accomack Grand Jury Monday on felony drug offenses that involved cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Thirty-one-year-old Devonte Leshawn Davis, of Airport Drive in Melfa, was accused of committing three felonies. He was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, and between an ounce and five pounds of marijuana on Jan. 12. He was also charged with misdemeanor eluding police on the same day.

Davis pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in 2013 after a first-murder charge was not prosecuted against him. The victim was a family man who was waiting for a ride to work when he was gunned down. Davis admitted to being in the car with the assailant.

In 2015, 2017, and 2019 his probation was revoked. In 2022, two counts of selling drugs were filed against him, and have never made it to trial.

In another case, 32-year-old Vershaun Bannister, of Cross Street in Onancock, was indicted on Sept. 29, 2023, on counts of possessing cocaine and having a gun while possessing the drug. According to court records, a county deputy pulled over a vehicle during a traffic stop. It went up a driveway and into a backyard before the two occupants fled on foot. Bannister is allegedly one of the two. The drugs were found on the car’s console.

Twenty-six-year-old Lamar Maalike Byrd, of Stumptown Drive in Cape Charles, was indicted on counts of possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and having a gun while possessing cocaine. The crimes were alleged to have occurred on Dec. 16, 2023. Byrd was also charged with the misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

Thirty-year-old Kiandre Montrell Savage, of Bennett Street, Parksley, was indicted on counts of possessing cocaine and possessing a gun with the drug on Jan. 29, 2024. He was also charged with the misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

Fifty-eight-year-old Stevie Jubilee, of Wharton Circle in Greenbush, was indicted on a Jan.3, count of possession of cocaine.

Forty-two-year-old Amber Nicole Killmon, of Mason Road in Bloxom, was indicted on a Feb. 11 count of possession of methamphetamine.