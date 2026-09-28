Six-day nor’easter finally begins to loosen its grip on the Eastern Shore

After nearly six days of strong winds, repeated tidal flooding, rain and dangerous surf, the Eastern Shore is beginning the week with improving conditions as the long-running nor’easter finally pulls away.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield said early Monday that the storm continues to weaken as it moves near the northern New England coast. High pressure building in from the Great Lakes is bringing drier weather and a warming trend to the region. Highs Monday are expected to range from the upper 60s to around 70 on the Eastern Shore, with temperatures rising through the week. Widespread 80s are possible by Wednesday, with some areas nearing 90 Thursday and Friday, although the Eastern Shore is expected to remain a few degrees cooler.

The most persistent impact from the storm was coastal flooding.

For days, strong northeast and onshore winds pushed water toward both the Atlantic and Chesapeake Bay sides of the Shore. The result was repeated flooding during successive high-tide cycles, particularly in low-lying communities and along vulnerable roadways.

At Chincoteague, high water forced the causeway to close Saturday morning, temporarily cutting off vehicle travel between the island and the mainland. The roadway later reopened, but town officials continued warning residents to avoid flooded roads as additional high tides approached.

By Monday morning, the Weather Service said coastal flooding impacts were continuing to lessen as winds eased. One or two additional rounds of mainly minor flooding were still possible through Monday evening, especially on the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore. Coastal Flood Advisories were extended there through the afternoon high tide.

For the Virginia Eastern Shore, the Weather Service said elevated tides would continue through midweek because of higher astronomical tides associated with the lunar cycle, but only nuisance to near-minor tidal flooding is expected after the current round.

The other defining feature of the nor’easter was its duration.

Rather than moving quickly through the region, the storm lingered offshore for days. Persistent winds kept water elevated through multiple tide cycles and produced rough surf and hazardous marine conditions along the coast.

The prolonged weather also affected normal activities across the Shore. Several high school football games were postponed as schools and communities dealt with the storm.

Marine conditions are also improving sharply. The Weather Service said northwest winds of 10 to 15 knots early Monday should diminish to 10 knots or less by afternoon. High pressure is expected to bring much calmer boating conditions through Wednesday, with waves generally one to two feet and seas two to three feet for much of the week.

The improving weather marks a significant change after several days in which residents repeatedly dealt with flooded roads, strong winds, rain and dangerous coastal conditions.

Dry weather is expected through most of the work week. By late Friday into the weekend, another system could bring rain chances back to the region, although forecasters say there is still uncertainty about its timing and development.