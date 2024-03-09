Six alarm fire in Cheriton reported Friday Night

Six alarm fire in Cheriton reported Friday NightHome>Posts>Daily News Headlines>Six alarm fire in Cheriton reported Friday NightMarch 9, 2024 |Daily News HeadlinesDrone footage courtesy of Drew Harman.Units from Cheriton, Cape Charles, Nassawados, Painter, Eastville and Exmore responded to a residential structure fire on Fisher Court in Cheriton Friday night. The call came into the 911 center at 8:54 p.m..Next Post Listen Live!Local WeatherOnley, VAMarch 9, 2024, 10:27 am Overcast clouds49°F9 mphApparent: 45°FPressure: 1016 mbHumidity: 90%Winds: 9 mph ESEWindgusts: 51 mphUV-Index: 1.16Sunrise: 6:22 amSunset: 6:04 pm© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsorsFOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS Member of the