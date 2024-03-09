Six alarm fire in Cheriton reported Friday Night

March 9, 2024
 |
Cheriton Fire

Drone footage courtesy of Drew Harman.

Units from Cheriton, Cape Charles, Nassawados, Painter, Eastville and Exmore responded to a residential structure fire on Fisher Court in Cheriton Friday night. 

The call came into the 911 center at 8:54 p.m.

.

