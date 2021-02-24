The Eastern Shore reported six additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning, with three in both Accomack and Northampton County. Northampton County also reported one additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore processed 42 tests for a test positive rate of 14.2%.

As of Wednesday morning, Accomack County has given 7,954 of its residents the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,606 have been fully vaccinated. 4,265 have been given the first dose in Northampton County and 1,515 have received both.

Virginia reported 1,160 additional COVID-19 test positives with 747 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide fell by 50 to 1,273.

Virginia reported another large increase in COVID-19 deaths, adding 122 additional Wednesday morning, with 27 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 20,805 tests for a test positive rate of 5.5%

.