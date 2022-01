By Linda Cicoira

Nearly 22 percent of students have been absent from classes at nine of the 11 facilities in Accomack County Public Schools, according to a report made at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The students were not necessarily said to be out due to COVID. They account for 980 of the approximately 4,500 children served by the division. Figures for Tangier Combined School and and Metompkin Elementary School were not available.

.