Shore volunteers join Clean the Bay Day

Volunteers on Virginia’s Eastern Shore joined thousands across the Commonwealth Saturday for the Clean the Bay Day, collecting significant amounts of litter and debris from local waterways and shorelines as part of the statewide effort.

Despite cool temperatures and periods of rain, Eastern Shore residents turned out alongside more than 2,300 volunteers across Virginia, contributing to the removal of at least 31,000 pounds of debris and the filling of more than 1,000 trash bags, according to preliminary estimates from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Cleanup sites were active throughout the region, with volunteers working both on foot and by boat to collect trash before it could make its way into creeks, rivers, and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay. Participants included local families, community groups, and civic organizations, all working toward a shared goal of improving water quality and protecting the Shore’s natural resources.

The most commonly collected items included plastic and glass bottles, aluminum cans, plastic bags, and cigarette butts. Volunteers also encountered larger and more unusual debris, underscoring the wide range of pollution affecting waterways.

Organizers say the annual cleanup demonstrates the impact of community involvement. “Clean the Bay Day is the ultimate example of ‘many hands make light work,’” said Lisa Renée Jennings, Hampton Roads Outreach and Advocacy Manager for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “In just a few hours, volunteers picked up tens of thousands of pounds of litter that’s now no longer at risk of polluting our rivers and streams, as well as the Chesapeake Bay.”

While cleanups were held statewide—from Hampton Roads to Richmond and Northern Virginia—the Eastern Shore effort highlighted the region’s ongoing commitment to preserving its coastal environment.

Typically held in early June, this year’s earlier date allowed for broader participation, particularly among families, while offering cooler conditions for volunteers.

Since its launch in 1989, Clean the Bay Day has mobilized more than 177,000 volunteers who have removed over 7.1 million pounds of debris from Virginia’s waterways and surrounding lands.