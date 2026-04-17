Shore VMI Cadet developing innovative anchor to prevent costly losses for boaters

April 17, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Connor Bott

A Virginia Military Institute cadet from the Eastern Shore is developing a new solution to a common problem for boaters and divers.

Connor Bott, a mechanical engineering major from Exmore, has designed an electromechanical marine wreck anchor as part of his honors thesis project. Inspired by his experience fishing, boating, and scuba diving, Bott set out to address the issue of anchors becoming stuck on wrecks, rocks, and reefs—often forcing boaters to cut lines and abandon costly equipment.

His design features a compact, grappling-style anchor with a button-activated release system that allows the arms to retract, making it easier to free and recover.

“I’m very happy with how far we’ve gotten, and I’m very excited to get this thing in the water and make sure it actually works like we hope,” Bott said.

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Bott worked with faculty and staff to build the prototype and will next complete testing before final evaluation. He plans to pursue a graduate degree in marine or subsea engineering after graduation.

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April 17, 2026, 5:30 am
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