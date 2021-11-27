Shore United Bank is proud to be an outfield sign sponsor for Chapel District Sports in Cordova. This sponsorship will help to fun the program’s field maintenance and equipment budget to ensure a safe environment for children, help develop their athletic skills, and provide new opportunities for players and coaches.

“We are very thankful for the support of our sponsors who have helped us accomplish so much over the years. Without the support of community partners like Shore United Bank, we would not be able to reach our goals for the organization and support the children in the Chapel District,” said Kyle Golt, Chapel District Sports League President.

The Shore United Bank outfield sign will be displayed on the outfield fence of one of the Little League Baseball fields at Chapel District Elementary School from the 2022 season until 2025.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities with the Chapel District Sports League, contact Kyle Golt at (443)786-2117.

# # #