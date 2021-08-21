Photo Caption: President and CEO of Shore United Bank delivers $10,000 check to Founder of Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill

(Left) Scott Beatty, Jr. – President & CEO of Shore United Bank

(Right) Tarence Bailey, Sr. – Founder of Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill

Shore United Bank is pleased to announce their $10,000 sponsorship to help support the Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill project which is planned to be unveiled Saturday, September 4th. The project, a 24×8 foot mural of Frederick Douglass painted by world-renowned artist Michael Rosato, costs around $50,000 which was the initial fundraising goal.

President and CEO of Shore United Bank, Scott Beatty, Jr. and Tarence Bailey, Sr., the Founder of Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill met earlier last week regarding the sponsorship.

“Shore United Bank is pleased to take part in such an impactful project that celebrates African Americans and our local history. This mural is a reminder of the importance of unity and diversity, all values this community can feel proud to uphold. We are excited to see this piece of art in its permanent home in the Hill Community and share the passionate ideas of equality that this piece of art displays,” says Mr. Beatty when asked why this project is important to Shore United Bank.

Tarence Bailey, Sr. chose the location for the mural in one of the oldest African American neighborhoods and in the same area Frederick Douglass once stood. Solid Tops, which is a business located on South Street in Easton just off of the Rails to Trails, will be home to the giant mural.

For more information on Shore United Bank’s commitment to their community, please visit ShoreUnitedBank.com.