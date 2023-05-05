EASTON, MD – Shore United Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Brad Preisinger and Jeff Starcher to its team of mortgage banking experts. Preisinger and Starcher bring with them a wealth of experience in residential lending, having closed billions of dollars in loan volume and successfully completed thousands of home purchase, construction, and renovation projects over the course of their careers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brad and Jeff to the Shore United Bank team,” said Corey Galinsky, Residential Mortgage Manager at Shore United Bank. “Their extensive experience in mortgage banking, portfolio lending, and project management, combined with their deep commitment to client service, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our lending capabilities and support the growth of the bank and the surrounding community.”

Preisinger and Starcher join Shore United Bank after spending decades with Sandy Spring Bank, where they played key roles in growing the bank and its lending footprint, while helping their clients navigate complex home financing projects.

“I am excited to join Shore United Bank and continue my work in the construction lending industry,” said Preisinger. “I have always been impressed by the bank’s commitment to its clients and look forward to working with a team that shares my passion for delivering exceptional service.”

Starcher added, “Shore United Bank has a strong reputation for supporting its clients through all phases of their business, and I am eager to be a part of such a dedicated and experienced team. I am looking forward to contributing to the bank’s continued growth and success.”

Shore United Bank is a full-service community bank with a rich history dating back to 1876. The bank operates 30+ branches and two loan production offices throughout Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia, offering a wide range of financial services to individuals and businesses. For more information, visit www.shoreunitedbank.com.