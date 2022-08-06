Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Robin O’Brien on 40 years of service. Robin began her career with the bank in August of 1982 at the Dover Street branch in Easton, Maryland, just two months after graduating high school. Her first position was on the front line, then moving to become a Customer Service Representative, followed by the role as Assistant Branch Manager and then Branch Manager.

For the past 20 years, she has held the position of Vice President, Loan Officer & Relationship Manager, assisting clients with new loan requests, managing a large loan portfolio, business development, and tackling personal banking responsibilities that includes assisting clients to help them with their financial goals.

“As Relationship Managers, we can significantly impact our clients’ financial lives. We are confidants, counselors and cheerleaders and our clients value our guidance,” explains Robin regarding making a difference in her work.

With an abundance of banking experience in these different departments as well as having taken business courses at Chesapeake College, graduating from the Maryland Banking School, and Shore Leadership, Robin has an expertise that has helped her to enjoy her time at Shore United Bank along with developing generational client relationships.

“Robin is one of the most caring and thoughtful individuals anyone could meet. The number of clients Robin has impacted making their dreams come true over her time with Shore United Bank is truly amazing. Robin is a major asset to our team,” says Butch Townsend, Market Executive at Shore United Bank.

“I have the pleasure of working with wonderful people who share a common goal of helping people in our community with their financial needs. I have the opportunity to make people’s dreams come true, while also assisting those maneuvering financial hardships. The diversity of my position is what I enjoy most. I can finance a multimillion-dollar commercial building, help a farmer purchase an irrigation system, finance a start-up business, or a new piece of equipment and everything in between,” says Robin regarding why she likes her job.

Beyond her responsibilities in the workplace, Robin serves her community as a board member of the Nicholas Bramble Ironman Foundation. She enjoys scrap-booking, attending country concerts and going to the beach. Robin is married (Bill O’Brien) with two daughters, Amber and Ashley O’Brien.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com

