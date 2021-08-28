Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Chad Cronshaw on 20 years of service. Chad began his career with the Bank in July of 2001 as a Floating Teller, based in Stevensville. Since that time, Chad has held other positions with the bank as Teller, Head Teller, CSR and Assistant Branch Manager.

Currently, Mr. Cronshaw is the Branch Manager of the Centreville Road Branch in Centreville, MD. Chad is responsible for managing and overseeing branch operations, leading his team to achieve their deposit and loan goals, and contributing to community service initiatives.

”Chad’s branch management experience and knowledge is a significant asset to the Bank. He is dedicated to his customers, community and team,” explains Jen Joseph, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Shore United Bank.

A 2017 graduate of Maryland Banking School, Chad loves his job. “Every day I get the opportunity to help someone. Whether it’s just a quick question about their account, helping someone get a mortgage, or working with the public is a great blessing,” says Chad.

Chad resides in Centreville with his wife Melissa and children Cole (9) and Maci (6). He enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com