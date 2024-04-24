Shore United Bank closing local branch

April 24, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Shore United Bank

A local bank has sent a letter to its customers that it intends to close its operations here. 

Shore United Bank President Jimmy Burke sent out letters on April 17 stating that the local branch will close on or after July 17, 2024.  Burke stated that all accounts currently maintained  at this branch will automatically transition to the West Ocean City branch.

Burke said that Shore United Bank will continue to serve Onley customers through any of their existing branches or through their on-line banking services.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

April 24, 2024, 5:37 am
Overcast clouds
SW
Overcast clouds
54°F
18 mph
Apparent: 53°F
Pressure: 1013 mb
Humidity: 77%
Winds: 18 mph SW
Windgusts: 40 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:14 am
Sunset: 7:46 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Beach Music Show WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber