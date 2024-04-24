Shore United Bank closing local branch

A local bank has sent a letter to its customers that it intends to close its operations here.

Shore United Bank President Jimmy Burke sent out letters on April 17 stating that the local branch will close on or after July 17, 2024. Burke stated that all accounts currently maintained at this branch will automatically transition to the West Ocean City branch.

Burke said that Shore United Bank will continue to serve Onley customers through any of their existing branches or through their on-line banking services.