Shore to get much needed rain today

The Shore is forecasted to get some much needed rain today.

After more than a month of no measurable rainfall, a low pressure system lifted northeast from the Arkansas/Texas region Monday and into the Ohio Valley by this morning, bringing widespread and much needed 1-1.5″ rainfall to the region Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Rain lingers into Wednesday afternoon near the coast with skies clearing from NW to SE by late afternoon.

Rain is predicted to begin around 1:00 PM this afternoon with the heaviest totals after midnight.

The Eastern Shore has been under drought conditions for the past month, bringing unusual sights such as farmers irrigating their wheat crops. Following this system, forecasts are for a cool and breezy Thanksgiving Thursday.