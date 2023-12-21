Shore students eligible for Hampton Roads Community Foundation Scholarships

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 20, 2023 – The Hampton Roads Community Foundation scholarship application period has opened, including for scholarships specifically for students on the Eastern Shore.

Opportunities for Eastern Shore students include the AAA Tidewater – J. Theron “Tim” Timmons Scholarship, for students with at least a 3.0 GPA whose parents are members of AAA Tidewater; the S & C Gagliardi Scholarship, for graduating seniors from public high schools in Accomack County for full-time attendance at a four-year college or university; and the Julia Atwater Bristow Scholarship, for students graduating from public schools in Norfolk and on the Eastern Shore to attend a secular college.

The Hampton Roads Community Foundation is the region’s largest grant and scholarship provider. In addition to the scholarships described above, the Foundation seeks applicants for more than 90 available scholarships. Find a full list of scholarships, including application information and deadlines, online at hamptonroadscf.org/scholarships.

For the 2023-24 school year alone, the Foundation provided more than $1.6 million to help 443 students go to college.

“Education has been part of the Foundation’s mission to make life better in Hampton Roads since our beginning in 1950,” said Robin Foreman-Wheeler, Vice President for Administration. “These scholarships represent our lasting commitment to the future of students in all of Hampton Roads.”

