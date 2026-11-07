Shore receives welcome rain

Friday’s rain brought welcome drought relief to Virginia’s Eastern Shore, with the heaviest amounts reported on the lower Shore.

Reports received Friday afternoon included 0.68 inches in Accomac, 1.4 inches in Eastville and 3.6 inches on the lower Shore. Those were preliminary readings, with more rain possible after the measurements were taken.

The soaking followed renewed concern about dry conditions. As ShoreDailyNews.com reported earlier this week, drought conditions worsened across portions of Northampton County during October. Both Accomack and Northampton remained under a state drought warning heading into Friday’s rain.

The rainfall provides needed moisture, but it will take further assessments to determine how much it improved the drought.

For the weekend, the National Weather Service forecast calls for cooler, dry conditions and northwest breezes. Dry weather is expected to continue into the middle of next week.