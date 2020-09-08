For the first time since mid-March Accomack and Northampton County students will begin heading back to the classroom. Both counties will start off the year with a hybrid schedule with some students attending school two days a week and participating in virtual classes the other two.

Accomack County students will split with some attending classes on Monday and Wednesday and others attending on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday will be set aside for professional development.

Northampton’s schedule will differ somewhat from Accomack. Group A students will attend classes on Mondays and Thursdays and the Group B will attend classes on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesday will be a professional development day for teachers and staff.

Classrooms and buses in both counties will have fewer students, allowing for social distancing.

Both administrations urge parents to please be patient as educators will be working to fine tune the system especially in the early days of the 20-21 school term. Both administrations said that this is uncharted territory and there are bound to be unanticipated problems for the first few weeks of the school term.

School buses will be on the road a little earlier this year in order to be able to keep students socially distanced on the buses. In Accomack County the school day will begin at 7:30 a.m. for middle and high school students. The elementary schools will start at 8:30.

How long the hybrid schedule will last depends on the situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. If the pandemic continues to subside, educators hope to return to a more traditional schedule sometime this term.

Although this is the first day for public schools, Broadwater Academy opened last Monday. Broadwater students will be attending five days a week with appropriate social distancing.

