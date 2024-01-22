Shore Perspectives: Working in and enjoying nature

January 22, 2024
Shore Perspectives Margaret Van Clief

By Kelley Gaskill

The majority of us today lead such hectic lives that we forget to appreciate the natural beauty and serenity which surrounds us every day. This week, Kelley visited with Margaret Van Clief who shared her perspective working and playing in nature.

Join The Nature Conservancy for a Full Moon Walk at Brownsville Preserve in Nassawadox on January 25th! This event is free and open to the public, though advance registration is required.

To sign up or receive information about meeting location, etc, please contact Outreach & Education Coordinator, Margaret Van Clief at [email protected] or 414-9227.

 

