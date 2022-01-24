By Kelley Gaskill

Transportation is more than getting from point A to point B. It provides mobility and accessibility to essential employment, goods and services. According to the Rural Health Information Hub, access to transportation contributes to the economic development, health and quality of life in rural communities.

During the latter part of the pandemic, two young men from Northampton County began a business, combining several services revolving around transportation. This week, Kelley visited with Jahiem Fisher and Antonio Robinson of Wave Riders, the newest member of the ESVA Chamber, as they shared their passion. Whether delivering your dinner, getting you to a doctor’s appointment, picking up your grocery order, or a myriad of other situations, these two enterprising men are paving a road for themselves while serving the needs of their community.

Today is a replay of Wave Riders, please include “ This past weekend, Wave Riders celebrated their one year anniversary showing that perseverance, hard work and dedication can make things happen.